Georgia State baseball stadium project clears final hurdle, construction set to begin

ATLANTA — Georgia State University has reached a major milestone in its long-anticipated baseball stadium project, clearing the way for construction to begin at the site of the former Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium.

The university has received all necessary clearances from the City of Atlanta to move forward with construction on the $15 million facility. Georgia State says work on the new stadium is expected to be completed by next fall.

The stadium will be built on the historic site where Hank Aaron hit his record-breaking 715th home run. Because of the location’s significance, Georgia State University says it is deeply committed to honoring Aaron’s legacy as part of the project.

Plans include relocating the Hank Aaron statue from Center Parc Stadium to the main entrance of the new baseball stadium. The university also plans to install a commemorative marker in left field to recognize Aaron’s historic home run.

Georgia State officials say the stadium will pay tribute to one of the most significant moments in sports history while serving as the future home of Panthers baseball.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.