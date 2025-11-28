Georgia and Georgia Tech meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ‘Clean Old Fashioned Hate’

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 29: Eric Singleton Jr. #2 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rushes as Smael Mondon Jr. #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs gives chase during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — One of college football’s oldest rivalries takes center stage Friday as the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for “Clean Old Fashioned Hate.”

Pre-game coverage begins at 11:30 a.m., with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. The matchup is highly anticipated, with both teams ranked and last year’s memorable eight-overtime showdown in Athens still fresh in fans’ minds.

“It’s a big one, and it’s one of those that I know a lot of Dawg fans and Tech fans have been waiting on,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. His Bulldogs are looking for their eighth straight win in the series. Georgia is 42-and-3 in non-conference games under Smart, with one of those losses coming to Tech in 2016.

Tech head coach Brent Key describes the rivalry as a family-style battle. “It’s like two brothers fighting, they’re going to go at it but after the game we’ll still have respect for each other,” Key said. Smart added that the Jackets take on their coach’s identity: “They’re extremely physical, you can tell they’re modeled kind of after what he believes in, which is running the ball and stopping the run.”

Tech quarterback Haynes King says he’s learned a lot from last season’s dramatic loss. “I’ve reflected back a couple of times, it’s a good learning experience on how to finish,” he said.

Georgia and Georgia Tech meet Friday afternoon at the Benz, ready to renew a rivalry that never disappoints.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.