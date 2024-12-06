Atlanta police to increase patrols, create public safety strategy ahead of SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA — In wake of an incident involving students throwing debris onto the field during a UGA and Texas football game, the Atlanta police department has created a comprehensive public safety strategy and will increase patrols throughout the city ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship game.

Police say downtown precinct personnel will work 12-hour shifts to help ensure “adequate coverage and response capabilities. Officers will also be stationed at different posts with additional teams that will enhance mobility and responsiveness.”

“These measures are aimed at strengthening community safety and maintaining a proactive police presence,” the Atlanta Police Department said. “The Video Integration Center will provide real-time monitoring to support enforcement efforts, while the Air Unit will offer aerial coverage for thorough oversight.”

The first meeting between the Longhorns and Bulldogs, a 30-15 Georgia win, produced one of the most chaotic and controversial scenes of the college football season. Fans who were upset about a pass interference penalty during the game pelted the field with debris and briefly stopped the game, giving the officials time to huddle and reverse the call.

In a Nov. 7 report to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school “reviewed all available video and other sources of information” to try to find the disruptive fans.

“Despite our best effort, we have not been able to identify the individuals at issue. We will take action if new identifying information comes to light,” Del Conte wrote.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of college football fans will descend on Mercedes Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship game.

Police say if you’re planning to attend the game, dine, or participate in any other events in Atlanta, keep in mind the following tips to ensure a smooth experience:

Plan ahead for limited parking and heavier traffic . Several road closures will be in effect around the area, especially near the debate venues. Expect potential delays and allow extra time to reach your destination. Parking spaces will fill quickly.

. Several road closures will be in effect around the area, especially near the debate venues. Expect potential delays and allow extra time to reach your destination. Parking spaces will fill quickly. Use MARTA or a ride-share service to reduce traffic congestion and parking issues. This is especially recommended if you plan to drink alcohol.

to reduce traffic congestion and parking issues. This is especially recommended if you plan to drink alcohol. Follow the “Clean Car Campaign” : Don’t leave valuables such as guns, purses, bags, jewelry, or laptops in your vehicle. These items can attract criminals.

: Don’t leave valuables such as guns, purses, bags, jewelry, or laptops in your vehicle. These items can attract criminals. Never leave your vehicle running or your keys inside when the car is unoccupied.

when the car is unoccupied. Stay aware of your surroundings. If you notice anything suspicious, immediately report it by calling or texting 911.

Police say by following these guidelines and utilizing the enhanced public safety measures, you’ll help ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for yourself and others in the city.