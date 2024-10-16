Atlanta Hawks partners with Kaiser Permanente Georgia to promote health and wellness

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are partnering with a Georgia-based health care provider to help promote health and wellness, team officials announced.

According to a press release, Kaiser Permanente Georgia is set to become the official commercial health plan provider to “raise awareness about the importance of physical fitness, mental health, and healthy eating.”

“We are so thrilled to launch this cornerstone partnership with Kaiser Permanente Georgia,” said Andrew Saltzman, Hawks’ President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer. “We share a belief in uplifting the Atlanta community, and we are looking forward to partnering and developing meaningful platforms that inspire and promote a healthier lifestyle.”

Officials said Kaiser Permanente Georgia is set to donate supplies including basketballs, coolers, T-shirts, and more to metro Atlanta area YMCA’s to promote the importance of physical activities and proper hydration.

“Kaiser Permanente is excited to partner with the Atlanta Hawks, an organization that shares our mission to improve the health and well-being of Georgians,” said Pam Shipley, Regional President at Kaiser Permanente Georgia.

The Hawks will collaborate with Kaiser Permanente Georgia on free, year-round health and wellness pop-up activations aimed at “breaking down barriers to healthcare access and promote a holistic approach to wellness,” officials said.

“This collaboration allows us to take action on important issues like food insecurity, mental health and physical fitness, reaching more people and providing tools for healthier more active lives,” Shipley said.

Kaiser Permanente recently contributed $150,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank as part of its “Food as Medicine program.”