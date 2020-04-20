Domestic violence is happening in our homes and our neighborhoods. Recently, we’ve seen just how serious this is across the country.
We’re Stopping The Music To Silence The Violence
, a live broadcast forum to address mental health, trauma and breaking cycles. The event will broadcast live on Sunday, May 31st, 2026 from 7p-9p. Call in with your comments or questions at 844.945.2945
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Our panelists include a psychotherapist, a survivor, a lawyer, and an expert on managing your rage.
Panelists:
⚖️ Attorney Atiya Clarke
- DeWitt Law Firm
❤️🩹 Dr. Janie Lacy
- Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Relationship Trauma Expert
👨🏾⚕️ Dr. Pernell M.J. Bush
- Licensed Psychotherapist
🫂 Lisa Nicole Thiombiano
- Domestic Violence Counselor, Expert and Researcher
For Florida:
Florida Partnership to End Domestic Violence (FPEDV):
Oversees a statewide network of 41 certified domestic violence centers covering all 67 counties. Their 24-hour hotline can connect any survivor to emergency shelter, safety planning, legal advocacy, and crisis counseling in their area.
🌐 www.fpedv.org
For Georgia:
The Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (GCADV)
Connects survivors to the nearest shelter or agency offering safety planning, counseling, and legal advocacy.
🌐 www.gcadv.org
Nationwide:
📞 National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
This is a 24/7 confidential line that connects survivors anywhere in the country to local resources.
Since bed availability changes daily, calling connects a survivor to a live advocate who can locate the nearest open bed in real time.