Yung Miami explains the break in City Girls' music: "It just wasn't connecting"

Fans of the City Girls may have noticed Yung Miami and JT promoting their respective projects, but now there's an explanation why.

In an interview with Complex, Miami attributes the pause in City Girls' music to the lackluster success of their 2023 album, RAW, as well as their desire to release solo projects.

"I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped and it didn't do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces," she said. "[JT] on the West Coast, I'm in Miami. I'm doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I'm doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn't connecting."

While JT's since put out singles "Okay" and "Sideways," Miami's released "CFWM" featuring Skilla Baby, motivated by negative comments from her detractors.

“People had just been talking to me crazy, that I was like, ‘You know what? I want to go in the studio and tell these b****** like, "Hey y'all b**** can't f*** with me. Relax,"'" Miami said. “So just going through s*** really motivated me to get in the studio and make music.”

She makes it clear that City Girls are not over, and that she and JT are more than friends, they're like family.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.