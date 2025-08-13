YouTube to test AI age verification for under the age of 18 users

YouTube social media and video-sharing platform
YouTube AI FILE PHOTO: YouTube will be testing the use of AI to determine a logged-in viewer's age. (gguy - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

Beginning August 13, YouTube will launch a test of its new artificial intelligence system designed to detect and restrict access for users under the age of 18.

According to tech contributor Ian Sherr, the goal is to protect children online, but the system also raises concerns about its impact on other users. “We may agree that children should be protected online, but what happens when someone is identified as a child by the systems and then has to appeal or fight to have access to these services,” Sherr said.

The safeguards in the pilot program include privacy warnings and restrictions on suggested videos. Users who are misidentified by the system will have the option to prove their age by providing a photo ID or a selfie.

YouTube has not announced how long the test will run or when it might roll out the system more widely.

