Young Thug releases 'Business is Business' ﻿from prison

Young Thug has released a new album straight from prison. Business is Business is a 15-track project that boast appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Drake, who appears on "Parade on Cleveland" and "Oh U Went."

“I ain’t doin’ s***, man, just pushin’ more Peter, more sweeter, more completer than any Peter pusher around,” Thug tells Drake in a phone conversation captured on "Parade on Cleveland." He remains behind bars on RICO charges.

Business is Business is Thug's first release since 2021's Punk. He initially teased the project with a QR code that was shared to his socials and reposted by the likes of executive producer Metro Boomin, Chance the Rapper and more. Thug then shared the cover art, under which he promised to reimburse Drake.

"You owe me this time," Drake commented under the artwork. Thugger replied, "[You] will be paid." The teases were later followed by an audio leak, in which Thug allegedly told Lil Durk and Lil Baby to take shots at Gunna. Neither of the rappers ended up on the album.

Thug and Gunna were among 28 individuals indicted for their association with Young Slime Life, or YSL, which prosecutors say Thug founded in 2012. Gunna entered an Alford plea and was then released from jail. Thug pleaded not guilty to eight counts, including conspiring to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participating in criminal street gang activity. He will face trial with 13 co-defendants.

