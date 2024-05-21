YG announces 'Just Re’d Up 3' ﻿and accompanying tour

If you're a fan of YG's Just Re'd Up series, you'll probably be pumped to hear this news: the rapper's releasing part three of the project, though it's not clear whether it will be an album or a mixtape.

"JUST RE'D UP 3 JULY 2024!" he wrote on social platform X, alongside three photos, including the cover art for Just Re'd Up and Just Re'd Up 2. He posed in front of stacks of money on the original and in front of a car in part two. He also shared a blank photo of what presumably will be the cover art for Just Re'd Up 3, writing, "Yall see where im going wit the album cover tho."

Just Re'd Up dropped on May 2, 2011, while Just Re'd Up 2 was released in 2013 with features including Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeezy, Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa.

Alongside news of the third part of the series, YG announced he'll be going on the Just Re'd Up tour with Doe Boy and DJ Vision.

The trek will start on June 28 in LA and wrap up in Hawaii on August 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, but presales start as soon as Tuesday.

