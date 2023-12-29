The Year in Music 2023: Victoria Monét ﻿grabbed everyone's attention

Although Victoria Monét had been writing some of music's most popular songs for years — her credits include hits by Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, T.I., Kendrick Lamar and Nas — her solo singing career's rise to fame was one of 2023's most notable.

In September, Monét was denied a performance slot at the MTV Video Music Awards. After tweeting about being told it was "too early" in her career and gaining support from fans across the internet, she made the VMAs producers eat their words with all the high honors and accolades that followed.

-- Seven 2024 Grammy nominations. The Recording Academy recognized Monét for her debut studio album, Jaguar II, and three of its songs. "I speak for my team and I when I say we are HAPPY TO BE HERE!" she said in a post. "Started from the bottom now we…"

-- Six 2023 BET Soul Train Awards. Monét was up for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter Award. She took home two trophies: Best Dance Performance and Video of the Year for "On My Mama." "Thank you sooo much @soultrain @bet for seeing me!" she said.

-- Seventeen weeks on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, 12 weeks on the Hot 100. Thanks to "On My Mama," Monét scored her first #1 on the charts as a singer after she led as a songwriter.

-- Twenty-two million video views in three months. The "On My Mama" video and its choreography, drummed up by renowned dancer Sean Bankhead, is an ode to Black culture and the South with its sample of Chalie Boy's "I Look Good"; its homage to Black sororities and fraternities; and its tribute to singers Ciara, Mya and Aaliyah.

This year, Monet also made her debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, embarked on the Jaguar II Tour, graced the cover of Essence and was named Variety Hitmakers Triple Threat.

