Ye & Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' gets pushed back again

Sad news for fans who continue to await the release of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures: The much-anticipated album has been pushed back again.

Reps for Ye tell Billboard it'll arrive on January 12.

The collaborative project was originally intended to drop on December 15; Billboard then announced a December 31 release date.

As part of their promotional activities for Vultures, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign hosted a combination album listening party and rave in Miami, Florida on December 12.

The impromptu event attracted top artists who are also expected to show up on the album, such as Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Offset and Ye's daughter, North West, who took the stage with her dad for a performance of one of the new songs.

