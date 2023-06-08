Ye threatens to remove Jay-Z from 'Donda' in leaked documentary footage

Footage has leaked from the documentary Ye filmed while recording his 2021 album, Donda. The five-minute clip features glimpses of the process, which include the rapper visiting his childhood home, thinking about his late mom, Donda West, and meeting with the likes of Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign and more. In one particular scene, he threatened to take Jay-Z and a few other artists off the album.

“Everybody that’s not here, I’m taking their verses off,” he said on a phone call. “I’m taking Jay-Z verse, I’m taking — if there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version.”

He then hung up the phone and asked, “How do you even describe these kind of conversations, bro?"

Jay's version on the Donda cut "Jail" was initially included on the album, but Ye eventually replaced Hov's verse with one from DaBaby.

