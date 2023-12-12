Ye previews new album music at star-studded impromptu rave in Miami

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Jamia Pugh

Ye is back.

The "Stronger" rapper hosted an album listening party/rave in honor of his upcoming Ty Dolla $ign joint album, Vultures. 

Together, the duo operates as ¥$.

The midnight Miami event saw the likes of A-list stars featured on the album. Lil DurkKodak BlackChris Brown and Freddie Gibbs took the stage with performances of songs expected to show up on the project.

There was also an appearance from Kanye's oldest daughter, North West, who danced along to the song she featured on, singing the lyrics, "It's your bestie, Ms. Ms. Westie."

Ye & Ty Dolla $ign previewed a track featuring a sample of Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

Fans on the internet weren't sure what to make of Ye's outfit choice: an all-black ensemble that included a black face cover, similar to the hood worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

According to fan-shared video and reports on social media, Vultures is expected to drop Friday, December 15. Ahead of Monday night's party, Ty Dolla $ign took to Instagram to unveil what appears to be the album's 18-song track list.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

