Yasiin Bey attacks the big 3 on "Like That" beat

Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That" stirred up emotions when Kendrick Lamar shared his thoughts on J. Cole and Drake, two-thirds of the "big 3." Now Yasiin Bey has some things to get off his chest, recently hopping on the same beat.

Shared through collaborator Anuar Khalifi's Instagram, the track hears Yasiin spit bars directed at all three members of the trio. "Greedy, seedy, and creepy/ Corny, horny, and boring/ Bougie, goofy, and moody," he raps. "Foolish, ruthless, and clueless/ Variations on a petty Big 3/ A whole lot to look at, but not much to see."

Yasiin's version of "Like That" comes months after he said Drake's music was pop, not hip-hop. "If I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song ... it feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping ... or, you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances," he said at the time.

After Drake clapped back, Yasiin clarified he has no issue with the "talented" Drake and was just sharing his opinion.

“My opinion is mine. It’s legal in all states, as far as I’m aware,” he said on Instagram. “It was not an opportunity to try to slander him, or to clown on him. I have reached out to him, I have no responses yet. I’m not keen to talk about people or to them through a screen, I prefer to talk to people directly."

"But I will say this," Yasiin continued. "The young man is very talented, he’s been able to be very successful with that talent, and I have no issue with his success or anything that he’s been able to achieve as a result of his talent.”

