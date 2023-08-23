Xscape, Jagged Edge, TLC and more to perform at 30th anniversary So So Def Festival

Jermaine Dupri plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his record label, So So Def, in a big way.

The Grammy-winning super producer tapped a few music legends for the So So Def Festival, a multiday event celebrating all things hip-hop and R&B.

The list of stars set to perform in Atlanta's famed Central Park on October 7 and 8 include Xscape, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, TLC, Dem Franchize Boyz and Youngbloodz, with additional performers to be announced.

After establishing So So Def in 1993, Dupri went on to manage many of the acts listed on the festival's lineup. In the late '90s, Dupri helped shape Bow Wow's career, and in 2000, the label released the rapper's triple-Platinum debut album, Beware of Dog.

Early bird and general admission tickets can be purchased on the So So Def Festival's official website.

