Wu-Tang Clan expands dates for Final Chamber Tour

Cash may rule everything around us, but when it comes to tours, so does popular demand. Wu-Tang Clan's Final Chamber Tour is returning, with new summer dates added to the schedule.

The new leg kicks off Aug. 27 in New York's Darien Center and will hit cities including Atlantic City, Toronto, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Orlando, with festival appearances at Shaky Knees and Aftershock. The final show is set for Oct. 4 in Phoenix. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will join on most dates.

In an announcement video narrated by Q-Tip, he talks about the success of the tour thus far. "Packed arenas ... night after night, the set stayed sharp, and the response stayed the same," he said.

“Now it comes back home,” he continues. “This is the extra stretch, the one that happens because the crowd won’t let it end. If you saw it last year, call it ... an encore. If you didn’t, this is the moment.”

The Final Chamber Tour, billed as Wu-Tang’s last run with all its members, kicked off June 6, 2025, followed by an international leg across Europe. There are upcoming stops in Oceania and Japan.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time via Citi and Mastercard presales. Additional presales will follow before general tickets become available Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

Wu-Tang Clan is currently nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

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