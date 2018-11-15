What You Need to Know - Kim Porter

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution



Former model Kim Porter has reportedly died at age 47.

The actress, producer and model, who dated music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for several years, was found dead in her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ. The publication revealed she had been suffering from flu-like symptoms for several weeks. However, her cause of death is currently unknown.

Here’s what you should know about Porter.

She is a Georgia native.

Porter was born in Columbus, Georgia, in 1971. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1988, according to IMDB. Shortly after earning her diploma, she moved to Atlanta.

She worked as a model and actress.

The entertainer began her career as a model. She later became an actress, landing small parts in the film “The Brothers,” VH1’s “Single Ladies” and the TV series “Wicked Wicked Games.” She also appeared on Comb's reality show, “I Want to Work for Diddy.”

She began dating Combs in the 1990s.

Porter met Combsin the 1990s when he was an A&R executive at Uptown Records.

“The first time I saw her, she was at the studio with her ex-boyfriend,” Combs said in a 2006 Essence magazine interview. “I wasn’t trying to holler at her or anything, but I was admiring her—her lips, her eyes, her mouth, her shape, her energy—and thinking, ‘I wish I had a girl like that.'”

The couple dated on-and-off from 1994 to 2007. In that time, Porter gave birth to their son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James. The two remained friendly after their breakup.

She had a child with singer Al B Sure!.

Before dating Combs, she was in a relationship with Grammy-nominated singer Al B. Sure. In 1991, they had a child together, Quincy Brown. He is a singer and actor, who stars on the Fox show “Star,” which is filmed in Atlanta.

Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady” was written about her.

Al B. Sure! was also a producer and songwriter, penning hits for acts including Tevin Campbell and Jodeci. In 1991, he wrote Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady” while Porter was pregnant with their son. During an episode of TV One’s “Unsung,” he revealed the tune, which became a No. 1 Billboard 200 hit, was about Porter.

