By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Graduation season is underway, and many are celebrating the accomplishments of scholars all across the country, including a set of triplets from metro Atlanta.

Kolby, Sydney and Kendall Belcher all graduated summa cum laude last month from Ola High School in McDonough, Georgia. They each earned 4.0 GPAs.

The Henry County siblings were also dual enrolled in college while attending high school, so they’ll commence their freshman year of college with a ton of credits.

“I’m very happy and proud of them,” their mother Cathey Belcher told the Henry Herald.

The kids began their education as early as age 3 with both their parents teaching them reading and writing.

“They took off from there,” their mom explained. “They knew they were expected to do their best and never settle for a B or C grade when they could get an A.”

Now, the precocious trio are preparing for college this fall.

Both Kolby and Sydney Belcher will attend Georgia State University. Kendall Belcher will head to Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia.

“I’m excited about them going to college,” Cathey Belcher said. “We’re encouraging them to keep doing what they’ve been doing and reminding them to always give back to their community.”

