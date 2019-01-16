Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 16, 2019

Soulja Boy takes credit for Drake’s career in latest interview

In “Breakfast Club” interview, rapper slams Drake and Kanye West

Comments
Quick facts about Soulja Boy

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Soulja Boy caused quite a stir online Wednesday after he criticized Drake and Kanye West in a recent interview. 

» RELATED: 7 reasons why Soulja Boy is not a one-hit wonder

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the rapper said he influenced the music industry heavily, from dance challenges and fashion crazes to digital trends and musical styles.

He even accused Drake of stealing his lyrics. 

“‘Tell me what’s really going on Drizzy Drake back in this thing already what’s hap—,” he started to sing. “That’s Soulja! That’s my bar. He copied my whole [expletive] flow. He copied my whole [expletive] flow. Word for word. Bar for bar. Don’t act like I didn’t make Drake.”

The line Soulja Boy referenced is from his 2007 song “What’s Hannenin.’” Drake used the same line on his own song—2010’s “Miss Me.”

The “Crank That” artist also sounded off on West. He called him “goofy” for supporting President Donald Trump.

“You out here wearing the Trump hat,” he said. “Everybody entitled to their own opinion, but you know what you doing, bruh. And that [expletive] not funny.”

His comments set Twitter ablaze. Many agreed with some of his statements and said he did play a role in paving the way for lots of emcees.

Others chimed in on his remarks about Drake. 

Want to hear the full Soulja Boy interview? Watch the not-safe-for-work video here

» RELATED: Twitter shuts Jacquees down for his king of R & B comments

Related

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.kiss104fm.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE