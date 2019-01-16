Quick facts about Soulja Boy

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Soulja Boy caused quite a stir online Wednesday after he criticized Drake and Kanye West in a recent interview.

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the rapper said he influenced the music industry heavily, from dance challenges and fashion crazes to digital trends and musical styles.

He even accused Drake of stealing his lyrics.

“‘Tell me what’s really going on Drizzy Drake back in this thing already what’s hap—,” he started to sing. “That’s Soulja! That’s my bar. He copied my whole [expletive] flow. He copied my whole [expletive] flow. Word for word. Bar for bar. Don’t act like I didn’t make Drake.”

The line Soulja Boy referenced is from his 2007 song “What’s Hannenin.’” Drake used the same line on his own song—2010’s “Miss Me.”

The “Crank That” artist also sounded off on West. He called him “goofy” for supporting President Donald Trump.

“You out here wearing the Trump hat,” he said. “Everybody entitled to their own opinion, but you know what you doing, bruh. And that [expletive] not funny.”

His comments set Twitter ablaze. Many agreed with some of his statements and said he did play a role in paving the way for lots of emcees.

Soulja Boy may be a clown but he is a legend. He definitely paved the way for a lot of rappers. Respect Big Draco name outchea. — Or You Could Just Stay 🇵🇷 (@KingNaij) January 16, 2019

Big Draco fact and cap list needs to be checked so:



1. First artist to use social media as a heavy marketing tool 📠

2. Started the dancing craze 📠

3. Started fitted clothes swag 🧢

4. Started the BAPE wave 🧢

5. Biggest comeback of 2018 🧢

6. Made Drake who he is 🧢 — Hollywood (@ScottHuego) January 16, 2019

A lot of people are doing this revisionist history when it comes to Soulja Boy. He transformed the game and deserves credit for his contributions. He took advantage of Limewire, ushered in the “internet” dance challenge and more. — Wanna. (@WannasWorld) January 16, 2019

In all seriousness. Soulja Boy deserves an Unsung about his career. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) January 16, 2019

Others chimed in on his remarks about Drake.

drake prolly watching soulja boy talk crazy like: pic.twitter.com/07915zvYr5 — Fran Drescher (@selflessrose_) January 16, 2019

*Soulja Boy do you believe you made Drake*



Soulja Boy: pic.twitter.com/Qe4crBcgAQ — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 16, 2019

How didnt we notice Drake bit Soulja boys flow??? — Maxine Shaw (@maxineshaw__) January 16, 2019

