Soulja Boy caused quite a stir online Wednesday after he criticized Drake and Kanye West in a recent interview.
» RELATED: 7 reasons why Soulja Boy is not a one-hit wonder
During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the rapper said he influenced the music industry heavily, from dance challenges and fashion crazes to digital trends and musical styles.
He even accused Drake of stealing his lyrics.
“‘Tell me what’s really going on Drizzy Drake back in this thing already what’s hap—,” he started to sing. “That’s Soulja! That’s my bar. He copied my whole [expletive] flow. He copied my whole [expletive] flow. Word for word. Bar for bar. Don’t act like I didn’t make Drake.”
The line Soulja Boy referenced is from his 2007 song “What’s Hannenin.’” Drake used the same line on his own song—2010’s “Miss Me.”
The “Crank That” artist also sounded off on West. He called him “goofy” for supporting President Donald Trump.
“You out here wearing the Trump hat,” he said. “Everybody entitled to their own opinion, but you know what you doing, bruh. And that [expletive] not funny.”
His comments set Twitter ablaze. Many agreed with some of his statements and said he did play a role in paving the way for lots of emcees.
Others chimed in on his remarks about Drake.
Want to hear the full Soulja Boy interview? Watch the not-safe-for-work video here.