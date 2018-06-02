Rapper Chief Keef reportedly targeted in shooting in New York

5 things about Chief Keef He was born Keith Farrelle Cozart in Chicago in 1995 Since 2012, the rapper has released three albums Some of his most popular songs include "Love Sosa" and "I Don't Like" "I Don't Like" has been remixed by Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T and Jadakiss Keef has had several legal issues, including serving time in jail for probation violation

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chicago rapper Chief Keef was reportedly shot at outside of a New York City hotel early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in front of the W Hotel in Times Square when a gunman fired shots at the building, TMZ reported.

The shooter did not strike 22-year-old Keef, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, but instead struck the signage.

“Chief Keef, who was in New York for an event, along with his team and the other members of Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE) that were traveling with him are safe,” Keef's representative Portia Stamps told Billboard.

Police believe the shooting may have been a result of the musician’s feud with Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine.

As news of the shooting spread, some headed to social media to express their concern.

This is getting crazy. https://t.co/gtxj4pbIxM — KellyAnne Kanye 🦇 (@CamMargiela) June 2, 2018

Waking up see Chief Keef was shot at... but not harmed pic.twitter.com/YuriEFXyTg — Will (@WillEarly3) June 2, 2018

I can’t believe they shot at Chief Keef. The nerve. The audacity. — BAD WOLF (@NiaMyles) June 2, 2018

i really hope nobody dies from chief keef or 6ix9ine’s camps trying to prove thenselves for instagram. — Kenny (@phillycustoms) June 2, 2018

Protect Chief Keef at all cost.. — Majesty Ria (@ToriNicksWho) June 2, 2018

