What You Need to Know: Maroon 5

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s been more than two months since Maroon 5 was announced as the performer for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta, and many are still upset about the selection. An online petition asking the group to step down is making its rounds on the internet.

The change.org request is urging the band to drop out of the show, because they have “a chance to stand on the right side of history,” the authors wrote. “If they don’t, they will be remembered for choosing to side with the NFL over its players.”

Many celebrities have reportedly boycotted the Super Bowl to support Colin Kaepernick, the creators noted. Rihanna and Jay-Z turned down the halftime show this year to back the ex-NFL player and other athletes who’ve taken a knee during the national anthem as a symbol of protest against racial injustice in America.

“Until the league changes their policy and support (sic) players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL,” the writers continue.

The petitioners even mentioned that Adam Levine, Maroon 5’s lead singer, has supported civil rights in the past. They said he was a strong advocate for LGBT rights and that the group once changed the location of a concert because the venue supported anti-gay marriage laws.

“If the band can take a stand for LGBT rights, they should do the same for these players,” the creators said.

The petition has nearly hit its goal of 50,000 signatures. As of Tuesday morning, about 49,300 had signed the document.

