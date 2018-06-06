Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2018

Oprah becomes first black female entrepreneur on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Oprah Reportedly Buys Washington State Property for More than $8m

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Oprah Winfrey has broken several records throughout her career, and she’s recently added another to her list of accomplishments.

The media mogul, 64, earned a spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which ranks the world’s 500 richest people. She came in at No. 494 on the list, making her the first black female billionaire to ever be featured in the round-up. 

Winfrey’s fortune hit $4 billion this week thanks to her stake in Weight Watchers International Inc., according to Bloomberg. The company’s share has more than doubled since she partnered with the brand in 2015. 

Her ownership of the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” her cable network OWN and recent partnership with Apple have also contributed to her fortune. 

Winfrey is one of 65 women and one of six female entrepreneurs on the list. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, ranks No. 1. 

Want to know who else made the cut? Take a look at the full index here

