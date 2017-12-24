Quick facts about Will Smith

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.

‘Bad Boys 3’

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be in Atlanta soon to shoot part of “Bad Boys III,” which is currently titled “Bad Boys For Life.”

What are they looking for?

Casting directors are looking for young Hispanic/Latina women, aged 18 to 21, to play unwed, teenage mothers. Extras will be outfitted with pregnancy padding in their costume. No actual pregnant women will be considered.

When are they filming?

Fittings will take place in early January, and filming will begin Jan. 9 or Jan. 10 and 11.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $75 for 8 hours.

How do I submit?

Send an email to submissions@catrettcasting.com with the “HISPANIC 18-21.” Please include your name, age, height, weight, phone number and three photos.

