Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.

‘Sextuplets’

The Netflix series “Sextuplets” stars Marlon Wayans as a man who’s embarking on a journey to meet his birth mother before his first child is born, according to Deadline. He meets his brother and learns he was born a sextuplet, and they set out on a road trip to find the rest of the family. Wayans portrays all the siblings.

What are they looking for?

Casting directors are looking for a light skinned black man or mixed ethnicity man, who is 6 feet 1 inch or 6 feet 2 inches tall and around 170 and 180 pounds.

When are they filming?

Filming is in the Atlanta area on Oct. 31 to Nov. 8.

How much does it pay?

Pay is to be determined.

How do I submit?

Send an email to SextupletsExtras@gmail.com with “Stand In” in the subject line. Include a recent full body photo and your age, height, weight and clothing sizes.

