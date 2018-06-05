Issa Rae was the first black female host for the CFDA Awards. In one of her hosting moments the comedian brought up the impact black culture has had on fashion. Rae said designers use to 'make black clothes for white people that are too expensive for black people." But now artistic director at Louis Vuitton,Virgil Abloh, is "making clothes too expensive for everybody."

By Mary Caldwell

For the AJC

Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.

‘Little’

Issa Rae, the creator and star of “Insecure,” will star in Universal Pictures’ comedy “Little,” according to deadline.com. The film also stars Marsai Martin (“Black-ish”) and is directed by Tina Gordon and produced by Will Packer.

It tells the story of a woman who gets the chance to relieve her carefree younger life when her adult pressures become too much to bear.

What are they looking for?

The following roles are being cast:

40 upscale restaurant patrons

5 upscale restaurant wait staff with experience

When are they filming?

Filming will be in Atlanta on July 2 with a preliminary call time for 6 a.m. Be prepared for at least a 12-hour work day in case filming goes that long, so you should have open availability for this day.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $75 for eight hours.

How do I submit?

Send an e-mail to LITTLEmovieExtras@gmail.com with the subject line “UPSCALE RESTAURANT 7/2” or “WAIT STAFF 7/2.”

Include two photos (one headshot and one full body) and your name, phone number, age, height and sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, etc.) If you have visible tattoos, state where they are, and also include your car type/model/year.

