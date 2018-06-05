Issa Rae was the first black female host for the CFDA Awards. In one of her hosting moments the comedian brought up the impact black culture has had on fashion. Rae said designers use to 'make black clothes for white people that are too expensive for black people." But now artistic director at Louis Vuitton,Virgil Abloh, is "making clothes too expensive for everybody."

By Mary Caldwell

For the AJC

Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.

‘Little’

Issa Rae, the creator and star of “Insecure,” will star in Universal Pictures’ comedy “Little,” according to deadline.com. The film also stars Marsai Martin (“Black-ish”) and is directed by Tina Gordon and produced by Will Packer.

It tells the story of a woman who gets the chance to relieve her carefree younger life when her adult pressures become too much to bear.

What are they looking for?

Upscale Buckhead condo residents are needed, and some will also need to have high-end cars.

When are they filming?

Filming will be in the Buckhead area, and you can choose one of the following work schedules:

Option A - June 25 and 27

- June 25 and 27 Option B - June 26 and 27

- June 26 and 27 Option C - June 25 or 26

Preliminary call time is 6 a.m., and you should be prepared for at least a 12-hour work day, so you should have open availability. You’ll also need to attend a mandatory fitting on June 21.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $75 for eight hours.

How do I submit?

Send an e-mail to LITTLEmovieExtras@gmail.com with one of the following subject lines:

UPSCALE BUCKHEAD CONDO (Option A)

UPSCALE BUCKHEAD CONDO (Option B)

UPSCALE BUCKHEAD CONDO (Option C – specify which day)

Include your name, number, age, height and sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, etc.) as well as your car’s type, model and year. Submit two photos (one headshot and one full body).

