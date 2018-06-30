By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.

»RELATED: 9 big movies filming in Georgia in 2017

Star’

Lee Daniels’ Fox musical drama is now filming its second season. The series tells the story of a girl named Star (Jude Demorest) who travels to Atlanta with her sister Simone (Brittany O’Grady) and spoiled rich girl Alexandra (Ryan Destiny) to try to become famous as a girl group. Queen Latifah portrays Star and Simone’s godmother.

What are they looking for?

The following roles are being cast:

Council members – Men and women, 18 and older, that appear to be in their 30s to 50s with nice business attire.

A-list, Industry types – Men and women, 18 and older, that appear to be in their 20s to early 50s celebrity types with cool and fun, fashion-forward attire.

Upscale guests – Men and women, 18 and older, that appear to be in their 20s to early 50s with nice upscale attire as if you were attending an award show party.

When are they filming?

Filming is in Atlanta on Nov. 2 and Nov. 5.

How much does it pay?

All roles pay $88 for eight hours.

How do I submit?

Send an e-mail to star@centralcasting.com, with the one role you’re submitting for in the subject line. Include your full name, recent photos, clothing sizes, and contact phone number.

» RELATED: How to get cast in the TV shows filming in Atlanta right now