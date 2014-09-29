Now casting: 2 Chainz photoshoot seeking kids 

2 Chainz opened Friday's show for Outkast at the #ATLast concert held in Centennial Olympic Park. He also recently talked about Outkast's influence on his career at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards. (Video by Ryon Horne/AJC)

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.

2 Chainz photoshoot

Details about the shoot have not been released.

What are they looking for?

Casting directors are looking for boys and girls, ages 6 to 11 years old, to work on the production.

When are they filming?

Filming will take place in Atlanta this week, with auditions starting Wednesday, Jan. 2.

How much does it pay?

Details of pay have not been released.

How do I submit?

Send an email to extrascastings@gmail.com with “Kids Casting” in the subject line. Please include a head shot, full body photo, age and contact number.

