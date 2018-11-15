What You Need to Know - Kim Porter

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The funeral arrangements for Kim Porter, the former model and actress who died unexpectedly last week, will reportedly be held in Georgia.

Her body will be returned to her Columbus, Georgia, hometown, according to the New York Daily News. She will be buried at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens cemetery alongside her mom and grandmother, and her memorial service will be held at Cascade Hills Church, the publication reported.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom she dated on-and-off for 13 years, reportedly hosted a private memorial for her in California Sunday.

Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home Thursday, Nov. 15. She had been suffering from flulike symptoms for several weeks, according to TMZ. However, her cause of death is currently unknown. She was 47.

Porter acted for many years, landing small parts in the film “The Brothers,” VH1’s “Single Ladies” and the TV series “Wicked Wicked Games.” She also appeared on “I Want to Work for Diddy.”

She had four children, including actor Quincy Brown, who appears on the Atlanta-filmed Fox series “Star,” and three of Combs' kids, Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

