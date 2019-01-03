R. Kelly threatens to sue Lifetime over documentary
Lifetime’s highly-anticipated docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” airs Thursday night, but the R&B singer reportedly wants to pull the plug.
According to TMZ, Kelly’s lawyer, Brian Nix, sent the network a legal letter, accusing the company of making false allegations in the upcoming series. If the project isn’t axed, the attorney has threatened to file a federal lawsuit Thursday, the site reported.
A rep from Lifetime told Billboard the network plans to air the documentary as scheduled. “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories,” the rep said.
The six-hour, three-part special traces the vocalist’s life from childhood to present day and delves into his history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.
In the teasers, released last year, alleged victims Jerhonda Pace, Kitti Jones, Asante McGee, Lisa Van Allen, singer Sparkle and Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, all detail accounts of alleged abuse from the star.
In addition to remarks from accusers, the film will also feature appearances from celebrities and family members, such as singer John Legend, talk show host Wendy Williams, Me Too founder Tarana Burke and R. Kelly’s brothers. Overall, the project includes more than 50 interviews.
“Surviving R. Kelly” will air on Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 3, Friday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 5.
