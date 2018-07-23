R. Kelly address sexual misconduct allegations in song

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Don’t expect any new R. Kelly music anytime soon, because his record label, RCA/Sony, has reportedly put it all on hold.

According to TMZ, the company will not produce the singer’s latest songs or projects due to the pending Fulton County District Attorney’s Office investigation into his alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse against women.

The outlet reported the freeze will be in place until investigations are complete. The artist’s contract reportedly requires two more albums.

Last week, Illinois officials rejected a grant for a Spring Break Jam concert hosted by R. Kelly in the wake of new sexual assault allegations against him.

The application was denied Thursday due to security concerns following protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio last week, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the publication the cancellation was not in response to Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” a three-night, six-part docuseries that delved into the artist’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.

Instead, she said it was in response to Wednesday’s protest, which was organized by #MuteRKelly, an Atlanta-based organization that seeks to stop his songs from being played and cancel his concerts.

