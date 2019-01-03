Illinois rejects permit for concert hosted by R. Kelly

R. Kelly threatens to sue Lifetime over documentary

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Illinois officials have reportedly rejected a grant for a concert hosted by R. Kelly in the wake of new sexual assault allegations against the singer.

The organizers of the Spring Break Jam, which is supposed to take place in April, listed Kelly as its “host” on its permit application. However, the application was denied Thursday due to security concerns following protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio this week, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the publication that the cancellation was not in response to Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” a three-night, six-part docuseries that delved into the artist’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women. It aired last week.

Instead, she said it was in response to a protest held outside of Kelly’s studio Wednesday, which was organized by #MuteRKelly, an organization that seeks to stop his songs from being played and cancel his concerts.

Albert said Kelly’s event did not meet three of the 13 criteria set by IDOA’s Administrative Code, including one that reads, “Reasonably foreseeable problems with security caused by either the nature of the usage or the identity of the proposed lessee or his/her patrons.”

Albert also explained the event could be reconsidered and approved in the future but not with Kelly on the bill.

Kelly has denied all claims of sexual abuse.

