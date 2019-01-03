R. Kelly threatens to sue Lifetime over documentary
On Friday night, Lifetime aired episodes 3 and 4 of “Surviving R. Kelly.” And people took to Twitter again to share their thoughts about the series’ revelations.
Night two of the three-night, six-part event continued to delve into the singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women. It specifically focused on the sex tape that allegedly captured the musician urinating on an underage girl and the subsequent child pornography trial against him.
In 2002, he was charged with 21 counts of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted of all charges in 2008.
The songwriter’s brothers Carey and Bruce Kelly; former tour manager and personal assistant Demetrius Smith; music producer Craig Williams; and a host of journalists and clinical psychologists all spoke about the controversial case.
R. Kelly’s accusers, including Jovante Cunningham, Lisa Van Allen, Jerhonda Pace, Sparkle and R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly also continued to recount their alleged abuse.
Andrea Kelly said R. Kelly moved her from Illinois to Florida, while she was pregnant with their third child, shortly before he was charged. She said the stress of the allegations almost caused her to miscarry their son, whom she gave birth to soon after she learned about R. Kelly’s indictment.
Pace, who met the artist at 14 during his trial, said she was often isolated in his home and once went without food for three days.
Many viewers posted their commentary on Twitter as they watched. Several said they were shocked R. Kelly allegedly continued to pursue young girls while going back and forth to court.
Some were appalled that one juror from the trial said he didn’t believe the accusers’ allegations because of the way they were dressed.
Others condemned R. Kelly’s colleagues who condoned his alleged actions.
A few even began to question the lyrics of the music they listen to.
On the other hand, a couple of folks said they would continue to listen to R. Kelly’s music and said he was innocent.
Despite the accusations, R. Kelly is not currently facing any criminal charges and is not known to be under investigation. He has also denied all claims of sexual abuse.
“Surviving R. Kelly,” produced by dream hampton, will conclude on Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 5.
