R. Kelly threatens to sue Lifetime over documentary

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

On Friday night, Lifetime aired episodes 3 and 4 of “Surviving R. Kelly.” And people took to Twitter again to share their thoughts about the series’ revelations.

Night two of the three-night, six-part event continued to delve into the singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women. It specifically focused on the sex tape that allegedly captured the musician urinating on an underage girl and the subsequent child pornography trial against him.

In 2002, he was charged with 21 counts of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted of all charges in 2008.

The songwriter’s brothers Carey and Bruce Kelly; former tour manager and personal assistant Demetrius Smith; music producer Craig Williams; and a host of journalists and clinical psychologists all spoke about the controversial case.

R. Kelly’s accusers, including Jovante Cunningham, Lisa Van Allen, Jerhonda Pace﻿, Sparkle and R. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly also continued to recount their alleged abuse.

Andrea Kelly said R. Kelly moved her from Illinois to Florida, while she was pregnant with their third child, shortly before he was charged. She said the stress of the allegations almost caused her to miscarry their son, whom she gave birth to soon after she learned about R. Kelly’s indictment.

Pace, who met the artist at 14 during his trial, said she was often isolated in his home and once went without food for three days.

Many viewers posted their commentary on Twitter as they watched. Several said they were shocked R. Kelly allegedly continued to pursue young girls while going back and forth to court.

R. Kelly preyed on a 14 yo girl outside of the courthouse where his trial was being held.



Don’t tell me that you can separate the art from the artist. He’s a monster. #survivingrkelly — Christina Coleman (@ChrissyCole) January 5, 2019

So let me get this straight.



He’s picking up more teenage girls....while he’s on trial...for having sex with teenage girls.....



Sickening. #SurvivingRKellly — Big Sis Hot Sauce ΒΔΚ, Spr 18 (@Resepieces) January 5, 2019

I want y'all to understand that he was ON TRIAL FOR HAVING SEX WITH AN UNDERAGE GIRL AND BEGAN HAVING SEX WITH AN UNDERAGE GIRL DURING THE TRIAL. #SurvivingRKelly — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 5, 2019

Some were appalled that one juror from the trial said he didn’t believe the accusers’ allegations because of the way they were dressed.

That juror who spoke is the embodiment of rape culture. #SurvivingRKellly — Nicole (@Nikki528) January 5, 2019

“I didn’t believe them the way the look, the way they act and dressed. I didn’t like them.” #SurvivingRKellly pic.twitter.com/sAuZD1QDvu — Reece 🇻🇨 (@Nu_PeRSoNA) January 5, 2019

That juror proudly said he dismissed the girls because of the way they dressed and that he just didn’t like them. Thought they were lying....sad sad sad world for black women. #SurvivingRKellly — Jessica H. 💋 (@ReeseJes) January 5, 2019

Wait. This old white man just said he didn't believe the girls because of how they dressed?!?!?!??!?!? #SurvivingRKellly — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 5, 2019

Others condemned R. Kelly’s colleagues who condoned his alleged actions.

His assistant should go to jail. His publicist should go to jail. Everyone who orchestrated him ruining young children’s lives should be in jail right alongside him. #SurvivingRKellly — Hugh Heffer (@faithh_GOLD) January 5, 2019

Every single person on R.kellys team needs to be put under the jail. They boo hooing now like they couldn’t have stepped in back then. #SurvivingRKellly pic.twitter.com/6yaSSQN3dK — 🇯🇲 (@datjamaicanbtch) January 5, 2019

Man I have a feeling after this #SurvivingRKellly documentary, the feds will be knocking on a lot of folks doors. pic.twitter.com/ZKVctvkpuI — Ronnie Pace (@RonniePace_37) January 5, 2019

A few even began to question the lyrics of the music they listen to.

This R Kelly documentary got me questioning all the classics.. Keith Sweat said, “You may be young but you’re readyyy-” Nah hol up, how young was she Keith? HOW YOUNG WAS SHE?! #SurvivingRKellly — Mr. Same Energy (@TerryNoir) January 5, 2019

Me trying not to sing step in the name of love...#SurvivingRKellly pic.twitter.com/7qWMFkkrMG — Lashawn (@mz_sugabrown25) January 5, 2019

When they played step in the name of love



ME DONT SING IT DONT YOU DARE DO IT #SurvivingRKellly pic.twitter.com/VJkM8fOpZL — Lakayla🦄✨ (@___lakaylaa) January 5, 2019

On the other hand, a couple of folks said they would continue to listen to R. Kelly’s music and said he was innocent.

I still love R.kelly and his music 💙 — M I K A💙 (@Mikajayyyyy1) January 5, 2019

I won’t stop listening to R.Kelly pic.twitter.com/680rvFpfUh — Reliable Unlock Pro (@alien_bwoy) January 5, 2019

@lifetimetv R.Kelly Streams are up 16 percent way to go *pauses* *shrugs Shoulders* 'Alexa Play Step In the name of Love' his music still sounds great — Tiny2gunz (@TinyBigE) January 5, 2019

I still think R.kelly is innocent #SurvivingRKelly — EL chapo Jr ✨ (@mataraazi) January 5, 2019

Despite the accusations, R. Kelly is not currently facing any criminal charges and is not known to be under investigation. He has also denied all claims of sexual abuse.

“Surviving R. Kelly,” produced by dream hampton, will conclude on Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 5.

