By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lifetime has released two new trailers for its upcoming docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The six-hour, three-part special traces the vocalist’s life from childhood to present day and delves into his history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.

In the teasers, alleged victims Jerhonda Pace, Kitti Jones, Asante McGee, Lisa Van Allen, singer Sparkle and Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, break down in tears as they talk about the alleged abuse.

While Pace described feeling “like a prisoner” during her relationship with R. Kelly, Andrea Kelly said,“God, I can't take another day, I can't do this anymore.”

Many of the accusers also said they were “brainwashed” and recalled suffering mental and physical abuse.

“I finally realized it doesn't get better,” Andrea Kelly explained. “It gets worse.”

In addition to remarks from accusers, the film will also feature appearances from celebrities and family members, such as singer John Legend, talk show host Wendy Williams, Me Too founder Tarana Burke and R. Kelly’s brothers. Overall, the project includes more than 50 interviews.

“Surviving R. Kelly” will air on Lifetime at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 3, Friday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 5.

Take a look at the trailers below.

