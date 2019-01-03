Facebook removes ‘Surviving Lies’ page attacking R. Kelly’s accusers

R. Kelly threatens to sue Lifetime over documentary

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Several of R. Kelly’s abusers have been thrust into the spotlight after Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries aired last week. While many people have shown support for the women who have accused the singer of sexual and physical abuse, others have questioned the validity of their claims.

A Facebook page titled “Surviving Lies” was reportedly created following the premiere of the three-night, six-part special. The page, which has since been deleted, exposed some of the accusers’ personal information and discredited their allegations, according to TMZ.

The page accused Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Asante McGee and Timothy Savage, whose daughter is Joycelyn Savage, of extortion. Savage believes his daughter is still living with the artist.

The page also uploaded an audio recording allegedly from McGee’s daughter. In the clip, she debunked her mother’s allegations of abuse from Kelly and said she only wanted money from the songwriter. There was also a post detailing McGee’s arrest record as well as alleged text messages between Kelly and young women who called him “daddy.”

TMZ reported that Kelly’s team created the page.



As of Monday, it had been take down as it violated the social media site’s guidelines.

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” the company said in a statement to TMZ. “We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

