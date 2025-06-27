Fitt Insider reports that women now dominate strength training, accounting for over 50% of gym usage, transforming fitness culture.

Women usher in strength training’s new era

Gyms are making space.

The future of strength training is female.

New flex. Once dominated by men, Crunch Fitness CEO Jim Rowley told Bloomberg that women now account for 50%+ of lifting platform usage.

Meanwhile, Planet Fitness is removing more than 40% of cardio machines across 1,700 locations to meet growing demand for weights and functional training, Fitt Insider reports.

Validated. Between 2011 and 2021, women's use of free weights increased by 150%, while resistance machine use jumped 558%, per Harrison Co. On Strava, strength training uploads climbed 25% in 2024, making it the fastest-growing sport among women.

Longevity lift. More than aesthetics, resistance training is essential for aging well, boosting bone density, preserving muscle, and improving metabolic health. A call to arms, experts like Dr. Stacy Sims and Dr. Gabrielle Lyon are pushing strength as a cornerstone of women's healthspan.

Stronger together. Still, 73% of US women—and 83% of women 65+—don't meet CDC strength guidelines, creating a major opportunity for services, coaching, and products tailored to female lifters.

Punchline: Strength is the new cardio, and women are leading the charge — transforming gyms, supplements, and the future of healthy aging.

This story was produced by Fitt Insider and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.