Woman breaks silence after awkward onstage interaction with Usher

Seems like a fan didn't have it bad for Usher.

During a recent stop on the R&B tour, Usher serenaded a woman onstage during a performance of "Can U Handle It?" He sang to her as she sat on a bed, but when he leaned in and gently guided her backward, she appeared uncomfortable.

"I don't think she wants to be on the stage, huh?" he joked to the crowd, before signaling for her to get offstage. He then looked into the crowd to find another fan to join him.

The moment went viral, prompting social media users to speculate about the woman's reaction. The woman, later identified as Gabrielle Cheyenne, addressed the criticism in a Facebook post.

"First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn't gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me??" she wrote. "My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you h*** will never know about!!"

"They don't say who you're going up there for!!" she said. "Y'all wanted me to get up there and f*** him atp ?? CHATT FOLKS AREN'T USED TO ANYTHING. That's the most exciting thing that would've happened in y'all little a** lives !! F*** yall, DISRESPECTFULLY."

Gabrielle added that she went onstage for Chris Brown. "Yes I want on stage and no they don't tell you who, what, when, where. Baby, I wasn't going up there for Usher, I wanted CHRIS and CHRIS only," she claimed.

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