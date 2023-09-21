Will Smith to premiere new hip-hop podcast, 'Class of '88'

By Jamia Pugh

Will Smith will soon join the podcast world.

On Thursday, he announced via Billboard that he'll soon premiere his new hip-hop podcast, Class of '88, and dropped off the trailer.

With the help of fellow hip-hop stars Queen LatifahSalt-N-Pepa, Darryl 'DMC' McDanielsDJ Jazzy JeffRakim and Chuck D, the actor will celebrate 1988 hip-hop, exploring important moments of the year.

"Hip-hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades," Smith told Billboard. "I'm hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip-hop's greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history."

The eight-episode series will drop in October exclusively on Amazon Music and Audible; Prime members can also listen ad-free on Amazon Music.

