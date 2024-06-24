Will Smith to perform at BET Awards 2024

Culture's Biggest Night has just gotten a little bigger. Added to the lineup of the BET Awards 2024 is Grammy-winning actor and recording artist Will Smith. He'll be taking the stage to debut a brand-new song.

"From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage," Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, said in a statement. "We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed."

Will, who stars in the recently released Bad Boys: Ride or Die, joins performers GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, Victoria Monét and BET Amplified stage performer Tanner Adell.

Taraji P. Henson will serve as host, and Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The BET Awards 2024 will air live on BET on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

