'Wicked: One Wonderful Night' airing Nov. 6

Wicked: For Good doesn't hit theaters until Nov. 21, but you'll be able to see the movie's stars performing several weeks before that.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, an NBC special featuring performances from stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as some of the other cast members, will air Nov. 6 on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

The special will include performances of songs from the upcoming sequel, as well as world premiere clips from the film that highlight the two brand-new original songs penned specifically for the film by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of the original Wicked stage musical.

In addition to Grande and Erivo, cast members Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode are set to perform, accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra. Cast interviews, dance numbers and behind-the-scenes moments round out the telecast.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

