'Wicked' costume designer Paul Tazewell reflects on historic Oscar win

Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell is reflecting on his historic Oscar win.

Tazewell, who became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design on Sunday night, took to Instagram on Monday and shared how the recognition has been his "North Star."

"Winning the Oscar for Wicked is the highest point of my life," he captioned the post. "It is my privilege to be the first Black Man to receive an Academy Award for Outstanding Costumes."

He continued, "I have evolved into that inspiring figure that I had been longing to emulate as a developing designer. I receive this beautiful recognition with immense pride and I dedicate it to everyone who has the dream to fly."

During his acceptance speech, Tazewell acknowledged how he is the first Black man to win an Oscar for best costume design.

Upon mentioning that, many in the audience rose to their feet and gave him a round of applause, including Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Rachel Zegler.

In the Oscars press room, Tazewell spoke about the significance of his win and what it will mean for those who want to follow his path.

"This is the pinnacle of my career," he said. "I've been designing costumes for over 35 years. Much has been on Broadway and now into film. And the whole way through, there was never a Black male designer that I saw that I could follow, that I could see as inspiration. To realize that that's actually me, it becomes a Wizard of Oz moment."

He continued, "You know, it's like there's no place like home. So to come back to the inspiration being inside of me is really remarkable."

