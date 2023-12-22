"Who knew it was me?" Ne-Yo reflects on 'The Masked Singer' ﻿season 10 win

Ne-Yo, who was recently crowned the season 10 winner of The Masked Singer, is wondering if anyone had speculations he was the star behind the Cow costume.

"Who knew it was me behind the #CowMask?" Ne-Yo posted to social media, along with the side-eye emoji. "You're looking at the new winner of @MaskedSingerFOX!"

The R&B singer shared video of his winning moment where he took the stage with the golden mask trophy in hand to perform his hit song "Miss Independent."

During the season finale on Wednesday, December 20, Ne-Yo won with his renditions of Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" and Rihanna's "Take a Bow."

He beat out Macy Gray, who donned the Sea Queen costume, Pretty Little Liars actress Janel Parrish, who was the Gazelle, and The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, who was the Donut.

