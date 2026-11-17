Which of Spotify's biggest artists have the largest gap between listeners and followers?

Viberate reports on the gap between Spotify artists' monthly listeners and followers, revealing ADÉLA leads with a ratio of 25.77, highlighting diverse audience engagement.

Spotify offers several ways to measure an artist's popularity. Monthly listeners show how many people have played an artist's music recently, while followers represent those who have chosen to keep up with the artist's profile. Both figures are visible on Spotify, though the relationship between them can vary considerably, even among the most widely heard musicians.

A song can reach people through playlists, recommendations, or their own searches. Those encounters contribute to an artist's monthly audience, regardless of whether listeners follow the artist. For musicians whose songs circulate widely across the service, the difference between these two measures can be substantial.

Viberate, a music analytics platform, examined Spotify listening and follower data for 100 of the service's most-listened-to artists to see which had the most monthly listeners relative to their followers. The analysis used figures recorded on Nov. 2, 2026, and ranked artists by dividing their monthly listeners by their follower counts.

The results reveal considerable differences among familiar names. One artist reaches more than 25 monthly listeners per follower, while others have accumulated far more followers than people who listened to their music in the previous 28 days.

Measuring the difference between listeners and followers

Spotify defines monthly listeners as unique users who have streamed an artist's music during the preceding 28 days. Followers are people who have chosen to follow the artist on Spotify.

These figures capture different forms of audience activity. Monthly listeners provide a rolling measure of reach, while follower counts accumulate over time. Someone who follows an artist may go several weeks without playing their music. Meanwhile, people who regularly listen to an artist may never choose to follow the profile.

To compare artists with audiences of different sizes, Viberate calculated a listener-to-follower ratio. An artist with 40 million monthly listeners and 10 million followers, for example, would have a ratio of 4.0, meaning four monthly listeners for every follower.

The calculation offers a way to compare the two audience measures across artists. It does not reveal how many monthly listeners are also followers, nor does it measure how frequently individual listeners return to an artist's music.

The artists with the highest listener-to-follower ratios

ADÉLA topped Viberate's updated ranking, with approximately 44.8 million monthly listeners and 1.7 million followers. Her ratio of 25.77 was the highest among the 100 artists examined.

The Slovak singer ranked 93rd on the deduplicated list by monthly listeners. Her first-place finish in the ratio ranking came from the much smaller number of followers relative to that audience. Her monthly listener count had also grown considerably over the preceding three months.

Diplo followed, with 44.1 million monthly listeners and 3.1 million followers, resulting in a ratio of 14.33. Dominic Fike placed third at 12.55, with approximately 45.5 million monthly listeners and 3.6 million followers. Swae Lee was fourth, with a ratio of 11.30.

The full ranking of the 20 highest ratios was:

ADÉLA: 25.77 monthly listeners per follower Diplo: 14.33 Dominic Fike: 12.55 Swae Lee: 11.30 sombr: 9.92 Olivia Dean: 9.48 RAYE: 9.48 Sean Paul: 9.34 Alex Warren: 8.55 Black Eyed Peas: 5.67 Pitbull: 5.61 Madonna: 5.26 Tame Impala: 5.18 Don Toliver: 4.53 Tate McRae: 4.49 DJ Snake: 4.45 Kesha: 4.36 JAY-Z: 4.34 Ne-Yo: 3.96 Alicia Keys: 3.87

The ranking includes performers from different generations and musical backgrounds. Sean Paul, Pitbull, and the Black Eyed Peas appear alongside more recent artists such as ADÉLA, sombr, and Olivia Dean. Madonna, whose career spans more than four decades, also ranks among the top 20.

Their presence in the same ranking illustrates how a listener-to-follower comparison can produce a different ordering from one based on audience size alone.

Bruno Mars, for example, led the original list by monthly listeners, with approximately 126.8 million. His 90.3 million followers gave him a ratio of 1.40, placing him outside the final top 20.

How the ratios have changed over time

An artist's monthly audience can shift as listeners encounter new music or return to older recordings. Viberate also examined changes in monthly listeners and followers over the preceding 1- and 3-month periods to see how the ratios evolved.

Among the 20 artists with the highest ratios on Nov. 2, 13 had lower ratios than one month earlier. However, the changes followed different patterns.

ADÉLA's monthly listener count increased by approximately 16.5 million between Oct. 2 and Nov. 2, reaching 44.8 million. Her follower count also grew by around 420,000 during that period. With monthly listeners rising faster in percentage terms, her ratio climbed from 21.47 to 25.77. Three months earlier, her monthly audience had been approximately 4.7 million.

Diplo's ratio moved from 15.05 in October to 14.33 in November. His monthly listener count declined by approximately 1.9 million during that period, while his follower count increased slightly. Compared with August, his November result remained relatively close.

Dominic Fike experienced a larger change over the three-month period. His monthly audience fell by approximately 10.4 million listeners between Aug. 2 and Nov. 2, bringing his ratio down from approximately 16.84 to 12.55. Even after that decline, he retained one of the highest ratios in the study.

Olivia Dean provides another example of how the two measures can move at different speeds. Her monthly listeners increased by approximately 2.1 million during the latest month, reaching 52.3 million. Her follower count also grew by more than 215,000. The two measures increased by similar percentages, leaving her ratio nearly unchanged at 9.48.

Tate McRae recorded a more pronounced increase. Her monthly audience grew by approximately 11.5 million over the same period, while her follower count rose by around 256,000. Her ratio increased from 3.59 to 4.49.

These changes show why a listener-to-follower ratio benefits from historical context. The same current ratio can accompany an expanding monthly audience, a declining one, or relatively steady listening figures.

Some of Spotify's biggest artists have more followers than monthly listeners

The analysis also identified musicians whose accumulated follower counts exceed their current monthly audiences.

Arijit Singh had the lowest ratio among the 100 artists examined. The Indian singer recorded approximately 53.3 million monthly listeners and 196.5 million followers, giving him a ratio of 0.27.

A.R. Rahman also appeared near the bottom of the ratio ranking, with 46.7 million monthly listeners and 85.8 million followers, producing a ratio of 0.54.

Several globally prominent pop artists showed a similar numerical relationship. Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift each had a ratio of approximately 0.60, followed by Billie Eilish at 0.61. Swift's 166.1 million followers substantially exceeded her 100.1 million monthly listeners at the time of the analysis.

These figures deserve careful interpretation. A follower count reflects the number of people who have followed an artist's profile over time, including those who may not have listened during the latest 28-day period. A monthly listener count captures recent activity and includes people who have never followed the artist.

Across the full sample of 100 artists, Viberate found a median ratio of 1.82 monthly listeners per follower. Eighty-five artists had more monthly listeners than followers, and 26 had ratios of at least 3.0.

The range extended from Arijit Singh's 0.27 to ADÉLA's 25.77, demonstrating how differently these two audience measures can relate to one another, even among artists with tens of millions of monthly listeners.

What these numbers reveal about listening

Spotify provides artists with more detailed audience information than the two public figures used in this study. Its audience segmentation tools distinguish listeners who intentionally seek out music from those who encounter it through programmed sources, including playlists and recommendations.

Those distinctions matter when considering how audiences engage with music. A monthly listener might hear an artist once or return repeatedly throughout the month. Both individuals contribute to the monthly listener total, while following the artist represents a separate action.

The listener-to-follower ratio cannot establish which listening behavior is responsible for an artist's position. It also cannot determine how effectively an artist turns casual listeners into regular fans.

Still, Viberate's findings show how widely audience reach and follower counts can differ among Spotify's most-listened-to musicians. ADÉLA, Diplo, and Dominic Fike led the ratio ranking, despite having relatively small follower counts compared with their monthly reach. Taylor Swift and Arijit Singh accumulated considerably larger follower totals relative to their current audiences.

The analysis offers a useful reminder that an artist's presence on Spotify depends on which audience measure is being examined. Monthly listening activity changes over time, while follower counts provide another perspective on the audience an artist has accumulated.

Methodology

Viberate analyzed artist-level Spotify data recorded on Nov. 2, 2026. The research began with the 100 artists with the highest monthly Spotify listener counts in Viberate's artist database, with no restrictions on genre or country. Duplicate entries representing the same Spotify artist were removed before the final sample was selected.

For each artist, Viberate divided the number of Spotify monthly listeners by the total number of Spotify followers. Artists were ranked from the highest listener-to-follower ratio to the lowest. The 20 highest-ranked artists were included in the main ranking. Ties, if any, were resolved using the higher monthly listener count.

The study also examined changes in listeners and followers between Nov. 2 and Oct. 2, 2026, and between Nov. 2 and Aug. 2, 2026. These historical comparisons use the same artists included in the November sample.

Spotify monthly listeners represent unique listeners over a rolling 28-day period, while followers represent users who follow an artist's profile, as described in Spotify's official metric definitions.

Ratios were calculated using unrounded figures and rounded to two decimal places for presentation. The findings describe relationships between audience measures and do not establish the causes of individual artists' listening patterns.



This story was produced by Viberate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.