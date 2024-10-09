Where refugees in Georgia are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Georgia using data from the Refugee Processing Center.

During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn't immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in the 2022 fiscal year, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals during the 2023 fiscal year dramatically outpaced the prior two years, reaching over 60,000 from October 2022 to September 2023.

In September 2024, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Venezeula, Afghanistan, and Congo. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

In Venezuela, over 7.5 million people have left the country due to extreme inflation, violence, food and medicine scarcity, and other factors. Most have resettled in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans. For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries.

Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Georgia in September 2024. Countries with only one refugee since October 2023 are not included.

September refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in September

To Georgia:

#1. Venezuela: 150

#2. Congo: 51

#3. Myanmar: 47

#4. Eritrea: 42

#5. Afghanistan: 32

#6. Syria: 23

#7. Somalia: 20

#8. Nicaragua: 17

#9. Guatemala: 8

#10. Republic of South Sudan: 7

#11. Yemen: 4

#12. Ethiopia: 3

#13. Honduras: 2

#14. Iran: 1

To the U.S. as a whole:

#1. Venezuela: 3,653

#2. Congo: 2,296

#3. Afghanistan: 2,068

#4. Syria: 1,585

#5. Myanmar: 1,455

States that accepted the most refugees in September:

#1. Texas: 1,702

#2. California: 1,550

#3. New York: 918

#4. Florida: 768

#5. Illinois: 750

Read on to see the countries that Georgia has accepted the most refugees from since the start of the fiscal year in October 2023.

Woman carries basket through street in Bukavu (Stacker/Stacker)

Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock

#1. Congo

Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2023

To Georgia: 531

To the U.S. as a whole: 19,922

Top states receiving refugees from Congo

#1. Texas: 1,791

#2. Kentucky: 1,735

#3. Ohio: 1,343

#4. New York: 1,295

#5. Arizona: 1,274

An aerial view of caracas, Venezuela. (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#2. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2023

To Georgia: 512

To the U.S. as a whole: 12,878

Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela

#1. Texas: 2,039

#2. Florida: 1,883

#3. Illinois: 664

#4. New York: 514

#5. Georgia: 512

A horse-drawn taxi passes through a busy shopping area (Stacker/Stacker)

Chantal de Bruijne // Shutterstock

#3. Myanmar

Refugees that arrived from Myanmar since October 2023

To Georgia: 462

To the U.S. as a whole: 7,347

Top states receiving refugees from Myanmar

#1. Texas: 882

#2. Illinois: 761

#3. New York: 736

#4. Wisconsin: 570

#5. Georgia: 462

Afghan women in burkas pass by a man outside a market (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#4. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2023

To Georgia: 381

To the U.S. as a whole: 14,707

Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan

#1. California: 3,171

#2. Texas: 1,574

#3. Virginia: 1,257

#4. Washington: 889

#5. New York: 658

People buying spices at a street market in Damascus (Stacker/Stacker)

hanohiki // Shutterstock

#5. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2023

To Georgia: 287

To the U.S. as a whole: 11,274

Top states receiving refugees from Syria

#1. Michigan: 1,186

#2. New York: 1,112

#3. Pennsylvania: 954

#4. California: 763

#5. Texas: 676

Daily scene of tuktuks, street stalls and motorbikes in San Pedro (Stacker/Stacker)

Lauren Squire // Shutterstock

#6. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2023

To Georgia: 157

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,017

Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala

#1. California: 794

#2. Texas: 551

#3. Florida: 257

#4. North Carolina: 255

#5. New York: 219

Muslim woman in hijab waking on streets of Hargeisa (Stacker/Stacker)

Dave Primov // Shutterstock

#7. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2023

To Georgia: 148

To the U.S. as a whole: 4,801

Top states receiving refugees from Somalia

#1. Minnesota: 1,267

#2. New York: 366

#3. Ohio: 326

#4. Arizona: 280

#5. Missouri: 257

People walking by a Cathedral in Granada, Nicaragua (Stacker/Stacker)

Milosz Maslanka // Shutterstock

#8. Nicaragua

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2023

To Georgia: 123

To the U.S. as a whole: 3,299

Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua

#1. Florida: 382

#2. Texas: 313

#3. California: 259

#4. North Carolina: 139

#5. Minnesota: 135

Woman crossing road by Medlar Market in Asmara (Stacker/Stacker)

Dave Primov // Shutterstock

#9. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2023

To Georgia: 122

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,410

Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea

#1. Texas: 286

#2. Washington: 253

#3. lowa: 162

#4. North Carolina: 141

#5. Maryland: 129

Many people on a dirt street in Shendi (Stacker/Stacker)

Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock

#10. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2023

To Georgia: 93

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,180

Top states receiving refugees from Sudan

#1. New York: 194

#2. Texas: 170

#3. Ohio: 146

#4. Pennsylvania: 132

#5. Missouri: 124

Group of children playing soccer on a rural road (Stacker/Stacker)

sandis sveicers // Shutterstock

#11. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2023

To Georgia: 60

To the U.S. as a whole: 864

Top states receiving refugees from Central African Republic

#1. Missouri: 89

#2. Texas: 82

#3. Michigan: 63

#4. Georgia: 60

#5. Colorado: 56

Men gathered in the streets with motorcycles in Juba (Stacker/Stacker)

punghi // Shutterstock

#12. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2023

To Georgia: 47

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,320

Top states receiving refugees from Republic of South Sudan

#1. Nebraska: 151

#2. Texas: 122

#3. New York: 94

#4. lowa: 88

#5. Colorado: 68

Woman and child on busy market street of Copan (Stacker/Stacker)

amnat30 // Shutterstock

#13. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2023

To Georgia: 44

To the U.S. as a whole: 901

Top states receiving refugees from Honduras

#1. Texas: 144

#2. Florida: 108

#3. New York: 62

#4. California: 48

#5. Georgia: 44

An aerial view of El Salvador. (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#14. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2023

To Georgia: 36

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,331

Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador

#1. California: 187

#2. Texas: 174

#3. Maryland: 119

#4. Virginia: 99

#5. North Carolina: 83

People walking on the street in Aksum (Stacker/Stacker)

Artush // Shutterstock

#15. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2023

To Georgia: 29

To the U.S. as a whole: 501

Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia

#1. Minnesota: 152

#2. Washington: 46

#3. Texas: 38

#4. Ohio: 33

#5. Georgia: 29

People walking through the Chitta Gate in the old town area of Lahore (Stacker/Stacker)

W_NAMKET // Shutterstock

#16. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2023

To Georgia: 25

To the U.S. as a whole: 856

Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan

#1. Pennsylvania: 120

#2. Texas: 88

#3. Virginia: 62

#4. Illinois: 57

#5. North Carolina: 56

Elevated view of Baghdad street scene (Stacker/Stacker)

Focus and Blur // Shutterstock

#17. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2023

To Georgia: 19

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,278

Top states receiving refugees from Iraq

#1. California: 364

#2. Michigan: 260

#3. Texas: 189

#4. Nebraska: 136

#5. Illinois: 122

Wide view of traditional, older buildings on a hillside in Yemen. (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#18. Yemen

Refugees that arrived from Yemen since October 2023

To Georgia: 17

To the U.S. as a whole: 198

Top states receiving refugees from Yemen

#1. Michigan: 46

#2. New York: 26

#3. Georgia: 17

#4. Texas: 15

#5. North Carolina: 13

Cars, people and mopeds on the streets of Kinshasa. (Stacker/Stacker)

Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock

#18. Republic of Congo

Refugees that arrived from Republic of Congo since October 2023

To Georgia: 17

To the U.S. as a whole: 353

Top states receiving refugees from Republic of Congo

#1. Missouri: 32

#2. Pennsylvania: 28

#3. Wisconsin: 26

#4. New York: 25

#4. Illinois: 25

People shopping at Pieta Central market in Chisinau (Stacker/Stacker)

JackKPhoto // Shutterstock

#20. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2023

To Georgia: 15

To the U.S. as a whole: 366

Top states receiving refugees from Moldova

#1. Washington: 114

#2. California: 107

#3. Florida: 24

#3. Oregon: 24

#5. Minnesota: 17

A distant view of homes on a hillside in Haiti. (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#20. Haiti

Refugees that arrived from Haiti since October 2023

To Georgia: 15

To the U.S. as a whole: 256

Top states receiving refugees from Haiti

#1. Pennsylvania: 41

#2. Florida: 31

#3. Nevada: 16

#3. Texas: 16

#5. Georgia: 15

People gather in a urban park on the streets of Tehran (Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew V Marcus // Shutterstock

#22. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2023

To Georgia: 14

To the U.S. as a whole: 470

Top states receiving refugees from Iran

#1. California: 277

#2. Texas: 53

#3. Michigan: 17

#4. Washington: 14

#4. Georgia: 14

Pedestrians on a street in Bogota, Columbia (Stacker/Stacker)

Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock

#23. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2023

To Georgia: 13

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,382

Top states receiving refugees from Colombia

#1. Florida: 137

#2. Texas: 117

#3. New York: 114

#4. Washington: 95

#5. North Carolina: 93

Burundian people gather at an outside market (Stacker/Stacker)

Rostasedlacek // Shutterstock

#24. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2023

To Georgia: 10

To the U.S. as a whole: 588

Top states receiving refugees from Burundi

#1. Texas: 79

#2. Arizona: 50

#3. Pennsylvania: 44

#4. New York: 43

#5. lowa: 37

Aerial drone shot of Conakry, Guinea. (Stacker/Stacker)

Flightseeing-Germany // Shutterstock

#25. Guinea

Refugees that arrived from Guinea since October 2023

To Georgia: 9

To the U.S. as a whole: 78

Top states receiving refugees from Guinea

#1. Colorado: 15

#2. Georgia: 9

#3. North Carolina: 7

#4. Michigan: 6

#5. Arizona: 5

Women beside fishing boats on the beaches of Yoff (Stacker/Stacker)

Salvador Aznar // Shutterstock

#25. Senegal

Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October 2023

To Georgia: 9

To the U.S. as a whole: 84

Top states receiving refugees from Senegal

#1. Massachusetts: 16

#2. South Carolina: 15

#3. Florida: 9

#3. Georgia: 9

#5. Texas: 8

A distant view of Mount Victoria in Cameroon. (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#27. Cameroon

Refugees that arrived from Cameroon since October 2023

To Georgia: 6

To the U.S. as a whole: 120

Top states receiving refugees from Cameroon

#1. Pennsylvania: 13

#1. Texas: 13

#3. Minnesota: 9

#4. Nevada: 8

#5. Maryland: 7

An aerial drone view of niarela Bakamo, Mali (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#28. Mali

Refugees that arrived from Mali since October 2023

To Georgia: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 185

Top states receiving refugees from Mali

#1. Pennsylvania: 27

#2. New York: 24

#3. South Carolina: 23

#4. Missouri: 16

#5. Connecticut: 13

A distant view of the Havana skyline in Cuba. (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#29. Cuba

Refugees that arrived from Cuba since October 2023

To Georgia: 3

To the U.S. as a whole: 255

Top states receiving refugees from Cuba

#1. Florida: 98

#2. Texas: 33

#3. New York: 12

#3. Maryland: 12

#5. Tennessee: 10

Woman carrying child to Lviv train station on snowy day (Stacker/Stacker)

Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock

#29. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2023

To Georgia: 3

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,447

Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine

#1. Washington: 524

#2. California: 248

#3. New York: 90

#4. Florida: 74

#5. South Carolina: 61

People standing in front of shops by roadside (Stacker/Stacker)

Beata Tabak // Shutterstock

#31. Ivory Coast

Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since October 2023

To Georgia: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 66

Top states receiving refugees from Ivory Coast

#1. Pennsylvania: 10

#2. Minnesota: 8

#3. Massachusetts: 7

#4. Arkansas: 6

#5. Florida: 4

People walking on busy street with market stalls in Gaza (Stacker/Stacker)

Stephen Butler // Shutterstock

#31. Palestine

Refugees that arrived from Palestine since October 2023

To Georgia: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 30

Top states receiving refugees from Palestine

#1. Illinois: 10

#2. New Jersey: 4

#2. Ohio: 4

#2. Oregon: 4

#5. Michigan: 3

An aerial view of Banjul, capital of The Gambia. (Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#31. The Gambia

Refugees that arrived from The Gambia since October 2023

To Georgia: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 13

Top states receiving refugees from The Gambia

#1. Illinois: 4

#1. Texas: 4

#3. Michigan: 3

#4. Georgia: 2

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.