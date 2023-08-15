"When fantasies become reality": Usher teases new video with main girl, Keke Palmer

Usher had fans on the internet in a frenzy after he dropped a snippet to a new music video featuring none other than Keke Palmer as the main girl.

In the short clip for "Boyfriend," shared to Instagram Tuesday, August 15, both Usher and Keke are featured in a montage of scenes taken from the video.

"When fantasies become reality," he captioned the post along with the song and video release date of Wednesday, August 16.

The announcement follows the viral exchange between the two entertainers after Usher serenaded Keke onstage during a show part of his Las Vegas residency. Once the clip made its rounds on social media, Keke's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, publicly condemned her for her outfit choice, and as many fans suggest, her participation in the show.

"This is MENACE BEHAVIOR," said comedian Kevin Fredericks who commented on Usher's post along with a few laughing emojis.

Some pointed to the singer's use of "genius marketing," while others referenced lyrics to Usher's hit 2001 song, "U Don't Have to Call."

"Don't leave your girl round me, true playa for real," fans wrote.

Keke took part in announcing the news by sharing the video teaser to her IG account and including a simple caption of "8.16."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.