The Weeknd, Travis Scott, SZA, Kendrick Lamar and more make Spotify's top lists for 2024

As Spotify users receive and post their Wrapped lists for 2024, the streaming service has shared the general results of this year's most-streamed artists. Among them are The Weeknd, Drake, Travis Scott, Future and Metro Boomin.

The Weeknd came in at #2 on the Most-Streamed Artists Globally list, with Drake securing the #4 spot, Travis at #6 and Kanye West at #8. On the chart for U.S. Most-Streamed Artists were Drake at #2 and Ye at #5, respectively followed by Future, Kendrick Lamar, Travis, The Weeknd and Metro Boomin rounding out the top 10.

The Weeknd's “One Of The Girls" with JENNIE and Lily-Rose Depp placed eighth on Most-Streamed Songs Globally, while K. Dot's "Not Like Us" earned the second spot on Spotify's U.S. Most-Streamed Songs. Tommy Richman also made the cut for most streamed songs in the U.S., as "Million Dollar Baby" was named the #5 song.

When it comes to the albums that were most streamed around the world, SZA's SOS secured the seventh spot, with The Weeknd's Starboy taking the 10th spot. In the U.S., SOS also placed at #7.

Kendrick's “Not Like Us” was the 10th most viral song around the globe.

