The Weeknd teams up with Diddy for "last collab of his career"

At a concert in Poland earlier this month, The Weeknd teased a new song called "Another One of Me," which he said would be "the last feature I ever do ever in my career." He didn't reveal which other artist is on the track, but now we know — it's Diddy.



Diddy posted about the song on his socials, revealing it'll be on his The Love Album: Off the Grid, dropping September 15.



"IT'S OFFICIAL @THEWEEKND'S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON….THE LOVE ALBUM : OFF THE GRID!" Diddy writes.

Diddy also unveiled the other features on the 23-track album, and it's a star-studded affair. Features include Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend and Teyana Taylor.

The Love Album: Off the Grid marks Diddy's first solo album since 2006's Press Play.

