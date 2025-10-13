The Weeknd roots for home team Toronto Blue Jays in new video

The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

The Weeknd is rooting for his home team.

The singer hyped up the Toronto Blue Jays in a new video touting the baseball team's first playoff series win since 2016.

Set to his song "Timeless" with Playboi Carti, the video features a highlight reel of the team and a voice-over from The Weeknd.

“Timeless moments, we’ve had a few,” he says. “Pieces of history turned into everlasting memories. Now, these Blue Jays, armed with a new edge and a never-say-die attitude, find themselves on the brink of a legacy all on their own. Our city, buzzing. Our nation, consumed. Canada’s team just one step closer to fulfilling the ultimate goal.”

The Blue Jays lost their first American League Championship Series game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, 3-1. The teams face off again in Toronto Monday night.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.