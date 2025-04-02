The Weeknd has had a new top 10 in the Hot 100 for 12 consecutive years

The Weeknd's latest entry in the Hot 100 has helped him achieve a notable feat. "Rather Lie" with Playboi Carti debuted at #4 on the chart dated March 29, giving him another song in the top 10. He's now had at least one top-10 song on the chart for 12 consecutive years, joining fellow front-runners Mariah Carey (1990-2001) and Prince (1983-1994).

Weeknd's top 10s from 2014 to 2025 include previous chart-toppers "The Hills," "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," "Save Your Tears," "Die for You" with Ariana Grande, "Starboy" feat. Daft Punk and "Timeless" with Playboi Carti.

Drake has 11 consecutive years of having new top 10s in the Hot 100. Some of his top-10 hits from 2015 to 2025 include "Hotline Bling," "Gimme a Hug" and "Nokia," which has just peaked at #7 on the Hot 100.

