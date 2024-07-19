Watch the trailer for season 3 of 'Bel-Air,' premiering Aug. 15

The trailer for season 3 of Bel-Air has dropped, giving fans a tease of what's to come on Peacock starting Aug. 15.

The season takes place during the summer amid "beach parties, bonfires and Juneteenth celebrations" and finds Jabari Banks' Will "doing Bel-Air his way," per the synopsis. In the trailer, he encounters his estranged father, Lou, played by Marlon Wayans, who laments about his son's activities.

“I left behind basketball. That was my way out the hood. That was the only good thing in my life and see my son making the same damn mistakes as me and there’s nothing I could do about it,” Lou says in the trailer.

Carlton's fight "to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation" is also captured, as are Hilary's romantic journey with Lamarcus and Ashley's coming-of-age journey. "Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil," and Joseph Marcell, who played Geoffrey the butler on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, makes an appearance as a guest star for the third season.

Bel-Air stars Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Justin Cornwell as Lamarcus and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz.

